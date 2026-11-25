Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is at the top of the NHL leaderboard in several statistical categories so far this season.

Not only is the 29-year-old Russian star having an incredible year for Minnesota, but the Wild are also one of the best teams in the NHL this season, making it a year to remember thus far for Kaprizov and Co.

Kirill Kaprizov Among NHL Leaders in Several Categories

Per Wild PR, Kaprizov holds the following rank in the following NHL categories:

“#mnwild winger Kirill Kaprizov on the NHL leaderboards:

1st: plus-28 rating

2nd: 49 points

2nd: 30 assists

T-2nd: 15 multi-point games

3rd: eight power-play goals

T-3rd: 19 goals”

If it weren’t for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, there is a chance that Kaprizov could win the Art Ross Trophy this season as the NHL’s leading points-getter.

With McDavid doing what he is doing, however, that seems unlikely to happen. But Kaprizov is still trending to be the top left winger in the game when it’s all said and done this season, and should receive several accolades should he continue his strong play.

Wild Continue to Win Games

The Wild continue to win games, as they have an 18-3-5 record right now, which gives them 41 points on the season, which is the most in the entire NHL right now.

There is still a lot of time left this season, and the team could always go on a down streak that sees them take a dip in the standings. But based on what we are seeing from Minnesota right now, they are legitimately one of the best teams in the NHL and a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Minnesota has never won a Stanley Cup in their franchise history, so could 2026-27 finally be the year? It’s certainly possible, as this Wild team is stacked from the top to bottom of their lineup.

With Kaprizov leading the way for the Wild, the team has a chance to do what it has been trying to do since it first entered the NHL in 2000, which is to hoist the Stanley Cup and bring it home to Minnesota hockey fans.