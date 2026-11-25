The Minnesota Wild received good news on Wednesday concerning their third-string goaltender, Calvin Pickard.

On Tuesday, the Wild waived Pickard as they needed a roster spot opened up after backup Filip Gustavsson was recently activated to the roster.

On Wednesday, the Wild got good news about Pickard.

Calvin Pickard Clears Waivers

Per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Pickard has cleared waivers, meaning he can stay in the Wild organization and can be assigned to the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

This is great news for Minnesota, which did not want to lose Pickard on waivers to another team.

He is a great locker-room presence who has a ton of experience in the NHL and who provides valuable depth to the team’s other goaltenders. But he’s not as good as Gustavsson or starter Jesper Wallstedt, so he’s the clear No. 3 starter in the organization, and when they needed roster space, he was the first player to go.

Wild Have Great Goaltending This Season

The Wild have great goaltending this season, with Wallstedt a legitimate Vezina Trophy candidate as the NHL’s top goalie this season.

With Gustavsson returning to the team, they have one of the top goalie tandems in the NHL right now between Wallstedt and Gustavsson. Both guys are great goalies, and they give the Wild a legitimate chance to win the Stanley Cup this season.

It’s also great news that Pickard is sticking around, as he provides injury insurance just in case anything happens to either Wallstedt or Gustavsson. In an ideal world, the Wild won’t use Pickard again this season at the NHL level, but just in case anything happens to their top-two starting goalies, then he will be in the minor leagues ready to be called up and step into action.

The Wild have great goalie depth, and goaltending is the backbone of any championship-level team in the NHL. With Wallstedt, Gustavsson, and Pickard, the Wild have a trio of goalies that they can trust to stop the puck, and when you have that sort of great situation, it gives your team a chance to win games every single night.