The Minnesota Wild might not be done with Danila Yurov.

And by done, of course, I mean not done using him as trade bait.

After playing the San Jose Sharks on Monday night, the Wild don’t play again until Wednesday, November 25, 2026, when they take on the Utah Mammoth. The Wild currently sit in first place in the Western Conference, with the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights hot on their heels.

However, now that Dylan Larkin has left the Detroit Red Wings for the Montreal Canadiens, the Wild must look elsewhere. With that in mind, that’s where the recent Yurov update comes in.

The Athletic recently updated their trade board, and they now have Yurov ranked at number 23 on the board:

“The Wild have dangled Yurov as part of packages aimed at landing bigger fish,” the outlet wrote. “He’s in his sophomore NHL season and has demonstrated deft stickhandling skills and strong instincts while lining up as a third-line center in Minnesota.”

“Yurov is a shifty player with upside who is cost-controlled with an entry-level contract covering this season and next, which is an attractive set of attributes.”

The 22-year-old forward has 11 points in 26 games, while averaging 15:11 in ice time.

What Could The Minnesota Wild Get In A Danila Yurov Trade?

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Spencer Knight #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save on a shot on goal by Danila Yurov #22 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at the United Center on March 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Wild fans know that Yurov was part of a rumored package that Minnesota put together in an attempt to acquire Larkin from the Red Wings.

With that effort flopping, the Wild must look elsewhere. Looking at the trade board from The Athletic, there are several options that could make a lot of sense.

Ryan O’Reilly, Morgan Frost, Elias Pettersson, Pavel Zacha, and Evgeni Malkin would all be great assets for them to acquire.

O’Reilly and Malkin would be dream acquisitions, as both players have great two-way abilities and have been on Stanley Cup-winning teams. Outside of that pair, Zacha feels like the ideal Wild player, while the rejuvenated Pettersson would look great alongside Kirill Kaprizov.

Whichever way the Wild go, it is clear to everyone in the league that Yurov will be one asset leaving Minnesota to bring in whoever the team decides to target.