The Minnesota Wild have announced that the team has created the Jessi Pierce Media Beauty Award to honor Pierce and her family’s memory.

Pierce, who was a Minnesota hockey reporter for a decade, tragically died in a house fire along with her three children, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, in March 2026.

Now, the team is celebrating her life by creating an award in her honor.

Wild Unveils Jessi Pierce Media Beauty Award

The Wild officially announced on Wednesday the creation of the Jessi Pierce Media Beauty Award, which the team says “will be voted on by local media and presented annually to the Minnesota Wild player who exemplifies professionalism, accessibility, and respect in their engagement with the local media.”

In a statement, Wild GM Bill Guerin offered the following comment:

“This award represents something much bigger than hockey. It honors the memory of Jessi and her children, and the positive impact she had on everyone she worked with. The warmth, kindness, and generosity she brought to the rink left a lasting impression on our hockey community, and we are honored to carry her legacy forward by recognizing those who embody that same spirit,” Guerin said.

Wild Beat Reporters Issue Statement

The Minnesota Wild Beat reporters also issued a statement on the creation of the Jessi Pierce Media Beauty Award:

“Jessi always showed up to the rink eager and excited, engaging everyone with her infectious smile and passion for the sport. She had a knack for asking questions and cultivating stories because she put players and coaches at ease with her curiosity and genuine interest. We feel her absence daily, and this award will be a reminder of the rapport she had that is essential to covering the Wild and keeping the State of Hockey informed, which she loved doing.”

Losing Pierce and her children is a tragedy that has been difficult for the Wild, Frost, and Minnesota hockey community to overcome. But this award will make sure that her name is never forgotten and that a Wild player is honored every season for their kindness and empathy with the local media.