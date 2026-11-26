The Minnesota Wild wanted a No. 1 center, and Dylan Larkin is now headed to Montreal. That leaves general manager Bill Guerin without his main target and has revived a bigger idea: what if the Wild aimed higher and went after Auston Matthews?

There’s no credible report that Matthews wants out of Toronto or that the teams have talked. But as the drama unfolds in Toronto and more and more players seem to be less and less happy, how long before Matthews joins the rumor mill as a player on the move?

The Maple Leafs are struggling, Matthews is running out of time to win there, and although he hasn’t asked for a trade, some believe that if the Leafs tear it down to the studs, he’s the big piece that has to move.

Would The Wild Jump All Over This?

Matthews alongside Kirill Kaprizov would be one of the league’s most dangerous duos, and Guerin has already shown he’ll make a big swing. He landed Quinn Hughes despite not having a guarantee the defenseman would re-sign. There’s no reason to think he wouldn’t double down.

If the idea is to compete in the next two years, Matthews makes a ton of sense.

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo suggested that Minnesota would be “extremely interested” in acquiring Matthews if Toronto made him available in trade talks.

“These are all different scenarios. Last summer, when (Dylan) Larkin, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck asked to be traded, Matthews made it clear he had no intention of bailing on the Maple Leafs. Obviously, Toronto has gotten off to a miserable start, so now Matthews’ name will be bandied about. But that would likely have to be a summer move. Obviously, if he’s available, the Wild would be extremely interested, as would other teams that probably have more appealing assets.”

Is Matthews a Realistic Option?

As Elliotte Friedman noted, he doesn’t see Matthews being traded in season. That said, if the wheels come off in Toronto, all bets are off.

Matthews is signed through 2027-28 and holds a full no-movement clause, so he alone decides where he goes. If Minnesota isn’t on his list, there’s nothing to discuss. If he’s fine with Minnesota, this would be the year to push all in.

Toronto would demand a massive return, and a package of Danila Yurov and three first-round picks, which had been floated for Larkin, wouldn’t come close. Guerin would have to be willing to part with more and hope that he gets two playoff runs out of the group he’s assembled.

Russo has been skeptical. He said that unless Matthews insisted on Minnesota, he doesn’t see how the Wild would have the assets, and he noted that many teams would compete for Matthews if he became available.

The cap is another issue. The Wild are still trying to sign Hughes, who’s headed toward unrestricted free agency. If they land Matthews, the Wild will face a tough decision.

So the Larkin miss may change how Wild fans see their options, but it doesn’t make Matthews any more available. A realistic backup plan would probably be smaller: a different center, or a creative deal that doesn’t empty the cupboard.