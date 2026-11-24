Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson shared his reaction after he won his first game of the season in his debut on Monday night.

After missing the first two months of the season following offseason hip surgery, Gustavsson made his season debut for Minnesota on Monday, helping the Wild win a 5-2 rout over the San Jose Sharks on the road.

Gustavsson turned aside 22 of 24 shots against to pick up his first win of the season and gain some much-needed confidence after missing so much time.

Filip Gustavsson Thrilled to Win Season Debut for Wild

Speaking to The Athletic after the game, Gustavsson said he was thrilled to win his first game of the season for Minnesota.

“You’re always nervous getting back out there, it’s good nerves. But at the same time, the team has been playing so well that, I didn’t have to do anything special. I didn’t need to be a superhuman out there. I just had to play my game and trust my teammates to keep playing as well as they have and try to work my way into the game a little bit,” Gustavsson said.

“It’s going to come more and more during time. I played Saturday (for the AHL Iowa Wild) and today it felt way better than that game too. You know it slows the game down over time the more you play.”

Wild Have Tough Decision Coming Up

The Wild have a tough decision coming up, as they will soon have to decide what to do with third-string goalie Calvin Pickard.

To activate Gustavsson from the IR, the team placed all-world defenseman Quinn Hughes on the IR in a corresponding move. But when Hughes is ready to be activated, which hopefully will be in the next week or so, the Wild will need to make a decision about Pickard.

While the team could theoretically carry three goalies on their roster with Gustavsson, Pickard, and starter Jesper Wallstedt, the most likely scenario will be the Wild waiving Pickard and hoping that he clears waivers and can be assigned to Iowa instead of losing him on waivers.