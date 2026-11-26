There are many elite players – superstars, in fact – in the NHL. But perhaps one of the least well-known and underrated is Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov. He’s about as dynamic an offensive force as you can get, and he’s already had a great career. That said, he’s about to do something ‘wild’.

On Monday night against the San Jose Sharks, he put together a four-point game with a goal and three assists as his Minnesota Wild beat the Sharks 5-2. Perhaps more noteworthy than the four points, he set a franchise high.

That game pushed his point streak to 15 games and set a new Minnesota Wild franchise record. Kaprizov previously held the record of 14. But now he’s extended it.

Can Kaprizov Keep It Up Without Hughes?

How good has Kaprizov been? During his 15-game scoring streak, he’s put up eight goals and added 21 assists for 29 points. That’s more than two points a night, and he’s making it look easy. His 36 points over the past month are the most in the NHL since the streak started, five points clear of Connor McDavid. He’s also surpassed the Oilers captain in even-strength points with 34.

Having beaten his previous record by one game, his previous best was a 14-game point streak, which he put together during the 2022-23 season. The issue right now is that his partner, Quinn Hughes, is out for a while. He was placed on injured reserve last week.

Along with Kaprizov, Hughes has his own streak going, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists in 13 games. Together, they are an amazing duo. They’ve become only the second forward-defenceman pairing in the past 33 seasons to record a 13-game point streak at the same time.

Even with Kaprizov on a streak, the Wild are still playing well without Hughes in the lineup. On Monday night, Kaprizov extended his 15-game point streak and simply took over the game. He didn’t look back.

The Wild Have More Than One Offensive Weapon

In a season where everyone seems to be talking about whether Connor McDavid can reach 200 points, Kaprizov might be getting overlooked. But there he sits with 19 goals and 30 assists in just 26 games. His highest total before this season was 89 points, and he’s well on his way to surpassing it, including his season-high of 47 goals.

Right now, everything is clicking. Along with extending his own point streak, he helped push the Wild’s season record to 18-3-5. That lands them atop the NHL standings. Now the question is whether Kaprizov can keep this run going.

Fifteen straight games put him in a position very few players have ever been in before. But the question now is whether he can extend it. It doesn’t look like anyone can slow him down.

He might not be Connor McDavid, but he’s close to the next best thing. In September 2025, he became the highest-paid player in the NHL, signing an 8-year, $17 million-per-season contract. He’s since been past, but it shows the kind of value the Wild believes he brings.