The Minnesota Wild would be “extremely interested” in acquiring Auston Matthews if he were made available by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, and with Matthews having just one season left on his contract beyond this current one, there have been some rumblings that Toronto could look to move him and acquire much-needed assets to rebuild their team.

To be clear, Matthews has not asked for a trade out of Toronto. But if he were made available by the Maple Leafs, then the Wild would be “extremely interested” in acquiring his services.

Wild Would Be Good Fit for Auston Matthews

In a mailbag for The Athletic, Wild reporter Michael Russo suggested that Minnesota would be “extremely interested” in acquiring Matthews if Toronto made him available in trade talks.

“These are all different scenarios. Last summer, when (Dylan) Larkin, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck asked to be traded, Matthews made it clear he had no intention of bailing on the Maple Leafs. Obviously, Toronto has gotten off to a miserable start, so now Matthews’ name will be bandied about. But that would likely have to be a summer move. Obviously, if he’s available, the Wild would be extremely interested, as would other teams that probably have more appealing assets,” Russo wrote.

The Wild are in the market for a top-six center, so Matthews would be a great fit if the two teams can find a fair trade. That being said, it feels like a blockbuster trade like this would be a summer deal and not something that happens in-season at the NHL trade deadline.

But in Russo’s opinion, it would depend on what happens with Quinn Hughes, who is an upcoming unrestricted free agent.

With Hughes looking for over $20 million per season, it would be very difficult to fit both Hughes and Matthews on Minnesota’s cap sheet. But if Hughes chooses to leave the Wild, then the team would open up cap space for another superstar player, whether that’s Matthews or Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.

“If the Wild acquire Matthews, as you mentioned, it’d be like Hughes’ situation next summer, where the Wild would have to extend Matthews at upward of $20 million per. If Hughes leaves, yeah, I can see the Wild go after Matthews or try to sign Nikita Kucherov,” Russo said.

Would the Wild Trade Brock Faber for Auston Matthews?

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are looking to upgrade their defense, and to that end, trading Matthews for Wild defenseman Brock Faber could be the type of move that Toronto is looking to make.

But according to Russo, Faber is essentially “untouchable,” and the Wild won’t trade him.

“Faber is as untouchable as it gets, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Hughes. He’s one of the top right-shot defensemen in the NHL and on a good contract, too, at $8.5 million per. He is more likely a future captain than a trade chip,” Russo wrote.