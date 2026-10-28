Guerin Gives Cryptic Update on Quinn Hughes Contract Talks

As days pass, the odds that Quinn Hughes signs a contract extension with the Minnesota Wild seem less and less likely. That might sound odd, given Hughes’s recent comments that his feet are firmly planted and he could see something happening soon.

The latest comes from Wild general manager Bill Guerin. To say the least, he didn’t sound optimistic about where things are headed.

Guerin: “I Don’t Know… I Don’t Know”

Guerin spoke with the media on Wednesday and provided a couple of quotes that will have Wild fans concerned. They seem to run contrary to what Hughes was hinting last week.

“There’s nothing to talk about right now. What am I going to do, say ‘Please, please, please?’” responded Guerin. The GM was asked about a hypothetical trade or trade discussions, especially if time keeps passing and Hughes hasn’t made a decision.

“I haven’t really decided, at some point in time I’ll have to try to figure things out and see what’s best for the team. I know one thing’s for sure: having Quinn on our team is what’s best for the team.”

He added, “And, you know, I don’t know. I’ll be completely honest with you: I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s no date.”

The Wild Have to Start Considering Trade Options

Several analysts believe that if a deal were going to get signed, it would have been signed by now. There’s no reason to wait, even if some are speculating that a trade to acquire Dylan Larkin might motivate Hughes into action.

The money isn’t the issue, and Hughes suggested it’s not the team or his teammates. He likes Minnesota. However, all of this feels eerily familiar. Some pointed to Brady Tkachuk’s comments before his trade out of Ottawa, or John Tavares’ remarks before he left the New York Islanders in free agency.

Eventually, if Hughes doesn’t sign, Guerin has to start exploring his options. He and the Wild can’t afford to have given up so many assets to land Hughes, only to watch him walk away on July 1.

It’s Not That Complicated

“What we’re doing right now is focusing on our team and trying to win hockey games,” said Guerin. “That’s really it. I think some people want to make this more complicated than it really is — being the media. And it’s not that complicated.”

Guerin is right; it’s not that complicated. What he might be ignoring is how uncomplicated it is to trade a player who can’t or won’t commit. Get what you can if the superstar defenseman isn’t sticking around. There’s no other choice. And it’s not that complicated.