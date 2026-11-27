The Minnesota Wild may want to be buyers ahead of the NHL trade deadline, but the team faces one big issue ahead of it.

With the top record in the NHL’s Western Conference right now, the Wild are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders this season.

However, the team faces one big issue that could prevent them from buying aggressively: the lack of cap space.

Wild Lack Cap Space

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, while the Wild are expected to be an “aggressive buyer” at this year’s trade deadline, the team doesn’t have a ton of cap space to get things done.

“The Wild went hard after Dylan Larkin, and there’s no doubt that they will continue to pursue a top center, a top-six winger or both. Thank goodness for the prolific top line, because right now, they’re basically deploying two third lines after it. The issue will be cap space. Minnesota is projected to have $4.4 million available at the deadline, per PuckPedia,” Russo wrote.

To make more cap space, Minnesota could send out a player from their roster, such as Ryan Hartman and his $4 million cap hit, and/or it could ask another team to retain salary.

But the team simply doesn’t have a ton of cap room to make big deals ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Minnesota’s Needs

Minnesota has a stacked hockey club that doesn’t need to do a ton to its roster, as it’s already loaded on the front end, the back end, and in goal.

That being said, we know that Minnesota believes this could be the year that they win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, which is why Wild GM Bill Guerin will be aggressive at the deadline as he looks to upgrade the roster.

The most pressing need is a No. 2 center. With Dylan Larkin off the board, the Wild could turn their sights to another star, such as Auston Matthews, Evgeni Malkin, or Sidney Crosby, or the team may decide to go with a depth option instead that wouldn’t cost as much in terms of trade assets or against the salary cap.