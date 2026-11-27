The Minnesota Wild would love to add a player like Evgeni Malkin.

The Wild may have lost the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes to the Montreal Canadiens, but they can still land a significant offensive center who has Stanley Cup-winning pedigree. That’s where Malkin comes in.

One trade proposal submitted to the PuckGM function on the PuckPedia website sees the Wild acquire the Penguins legend for a package of four assets.

The Wild would send Carson Lambos, Olli Maatta, the signing rights to Adam Benak, and their 2027 first-round draft pick. In exchange, they get Malkin with 50 percent salary retention.

Wild Can Turn To Evgeni Malkin After Dylan Larkin Fumble

While it’s not entirely the Wild’s fault that they couldn’t score Larkin, they can more than make up for it by acquiring Malkin.

The 40-year-old forward has 20 points in 20 games to start the season.

Recently, NHL insider Chris Johnston revealed that Malkin has a three-team trade list that he can submit in the new year. According to NHL Trade Alert, he wants to chase a Stanley Cup this year.

“The Chris Johnston Show (Nov 26): CJ says Evgeni Malkin has a three team trade list that he will submit in the new year. There is an early feeling he would be open to chasing a Cup,” Johnston said via the social media account NHL Trade Alert.

Evgeni Malkin Better Fit For the Wild

Malkin is arguably a better fit for the Wild than Larkin was.

Larkin would have been a good long-term fit, but if they can’t find another player like Larkin, a rental like Malkin is a better option.

Acquiring Malkin would give the Wild more time to find another long-term center solution and potentially walk away from this season with a Stanley Cup.

Either way, a Malkin trade would be a win-win.