The Minnesota Wild’s search for a center may be leading to a conversation with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After missing out on Dylan Larkin, the Wild are looking to pivot elsewhere ahead of the NHL Trade deadline, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on the FAN Hockey Show that if the Evgeni Malkin talk is real, the Wild would be interested.

Friedman discussed how accurate the reports linking the Wild to Malkin might be. He thinks there’s a chance the buzz is real and said he can see the Wild going to the Penguins now and asking if they want to talk.

Will The Wild Ask the Penguins For Early Access?

For the Wild, a Malkin trade may be all about timing.

Malkin has trade protection and doesn’t have to submit his three-team trade list until January. However, if the Wild get this right, it’s possible the Penguins star could be convinced to waive his no-trade clause. Knowing that things get trickier for the Wild when Malkin has officially hit the market, Friedman’s comments suggest Minnesota may not wait for that.

The Wild would still need Malkin’s approval for any deal, but they might try to get out of the gate early.

David Pagnotta also reported that Minnesota is targeting Malkin, which fits with the team’s need for a center behind Joel Eriksson Ek.

Does Malkin Make Sense For The Wild?

It’s not clear if Malkin will ultimately agree to move, but if he warms up to the idea, there’s a logical fit in Minnesota. The 40-year-old signed a one-year deal with a $5.5 million cap hit and has 18 points (seven goals and 13 assists) in 20 games. He’s a point-per-game player this season, and just one year removed from 61 points in 56 games.

He was a teammate of Wild GM Bill Guerin during Pittsburgh’s 2009 Stanley Cup run, and that connection could help if talks heat up. Malkin could also give the Wild a second line that can drive play while Eriksson Ek’s unit handles tougher matchups.

But there are no guarantees. Malkin’s no-trade protection means he alone decides whether he goes, and nothing says he wants to leave Pittsburgh. He has said several times publicly that he’d like to retire as a member of the Penguins, and Pittsburgh also has no reason to move him unless he asks for a deal or the return is right.

For now, the Malkin angle is a possibility, not a plan. The Wild may also look around the league at other options, with more players becoming available as teams work themselves out of playoff contention.

Guerin isn’t waiting for the market to settle, however. He’s been active in trying to improve the team, and if there’s a chance to jump on a Malkin move, he might take it. The Penguins are bracing themselves for a fire sale this season, and almost everyone is available. That would include Malkin, assuming he’s good with going elsewhere.