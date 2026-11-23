We know the Minnesota Wild made a trade offer to trade for Dylan Larkin, but they lost out when he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s no secret that the Wild were in communication with the Detroit Red Wings about making a trade for Larkin, but in the end, the Red Wings took the Canadiens’ trade package instead of the one that Minnesota offered.

Now, we know what the Wild’s final trade package was.

Wild’s Final Trade Package for Dylan Larkin Revealed

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Wild’s final trade offer to the Red Wings was forward Danila Yurov, two first-round picks, and either another first or a second-rounder for Larkin.

“They made what I thought was a good offer for Larkin. Yurov and multiple picks, first-rounders. I reported three. Some people had reached out to me last night and today and said they thought it was two and like a second-rounder or something like that. But it was Yurov and firsts,” Friedman said.

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Did Montreal Take the Right Package?

While Yurov is a better NHL player than Michael Hage is right now, the Red Wings clearly felt that Hage was the better long-term fit in their organization, and you can’t really knock them for thinking that when Hage is so highly regarded in NHL circles.

That being said, Friedman reported that he spoke to some people around the NHL, and some of them felt that Minnesota’s trade offer was superior to the one that the Red Wings ultimately accepted from the Canadiens.

“I had some people who said to me that they liked the Minnesota package better than they liked the Montreal package. But I think that Hage being a local-area guy because he plays at Michigan, the fact that (Shawn) Horcoff’s son plays on the same team, so he’s watched him a lot, you can really sell Hage in that market. When the trade was announced last night by the Canadiens, there were a lot of Red Wings fans who were like, ‘All right, this is a player we really wanted to get,’ and I have no doubt that is something that tipped the scales in their favor,” Friedman said.

Friedman went on to say that he thinks the Wild will be in the market for other top-six centers going forward, but he isn’t sure who exactly they will be making a phone call for.