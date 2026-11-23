The Minnesota Wild were unable to land Dylan Larkin in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin went to the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night in a late-weekend blockbuster deal that sent multiple players, picks, and a prospect. It was the kind of offer that rivaled what was rumored to be on the table from Minnesota.

But what was the offer from the Wild? NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed more light on that in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast.

The Wild’s Offer vs. the Canadiens Offer for Larkin

Friedman said there was a pact between the Canadiens and Red Wings that, if anyone asked whether Montreal was an option, they wouldn’t confirm it. “Under no circumstances was this going to get confirmed.” They didn’t want the pressure that he was willing to go there to knock the trade off the rails.

That would have impacted what the Wild offered, since they were unaware of where their package stood in terms of equal value.

The rumored offer from the Wild was Danila Yurov and three first-round picks. Friedman says that he would have taken that package over Michael Hage and two first-round picks. However, he later learned that it wasn’t three first-round picks.

Friedman checked into the package said to be offered by the Wild and that it was Yurov and two first-round picks, which changes the optics. The question became: which prospect were the Red Wings going to prefer?

The Red Wings Preferred Hage to Yurov

Friedman added there is going to be a lot of debate about this, but noted, “If you could have Yurov and multiple firsts or Hage and multiple firsts, which one do you think is better?”

They don’t think it was Yurov and three, it was Yurov and two, with another pick. The Canadiens didn’t want to include Hage in the deal. “If you’re getting Hage, we consider him so valuable, and such a big potential future part of the team, that it will limit some of the other things that you will be able to get from us.”

If the Red Wings hadn’t insisted on Hage, they could have grabbed two or three young players. Montreal took a stand once Hage was in the deal. The Red Wings preferred Hage over the other young players. And they definitely preferred him over Yurov.

They also think they can sign Hage and that there won’t be any hiccups in that regard. They know that, with how close they are to Michigan and Hage is a Michigan guy, they firmly believe they can get Hage signed to a solid contract extension. “He’s right there. He’s in your backyard.”

This Was Great Hockey Trade

The fact that so many fans and analysts are torn on who won the deal means this was a great hockey trade. The Canadiens got the perfect piece for their roster and the Red Wings picked up a haul, with a great prospect who is almost ready to make an impact in the NHL.

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff made a solid trade, one that might help him shed the interim tag from his title. For the Wild, they’ll have to pivot and find another option now that Larkin is off the table.