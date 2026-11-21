The Minnesota Wild are having an incredible start to their season, leading the Central Division standings by a comfortable margin with a 17-3-4 record through the first 24 games of the campaign.

However, a major storyline has surrounded the club since the start of the season, and that’s the long-term status of defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade last December. He’s in the last year of his current contract, and has not committed to staying in Minnesota beyond this spring.

But now, the Wild have announced a worrying update on his health ahead of facing his former club in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Wild Announce Quinn Hughes Is Unavailable For The Remainder Of Their Trip

The Wild have announced that Hughes has returned to Minnesota and is unavailable to play for the remainder of their road trip, which includes Saturday’s contest in Vancouver against the Canucks

“Defenseman Quinn Hughes will not play in tonight’s game due to injury,” the Wild reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the club announced that they’ve called up Viking Gustafsson Nyberg from the American Hockey League affiliate Iowa Wild.

Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Hughes would be unavailable for the remainder of their road trip.

“He’s not going to play on the trip, so he’s going to go back to Minny to be evaluated and have some more info,” Wild coach John Hynes said to reporters at the rink.

Hughes was injured after taking an awkward hit into the boards in their recent win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

So far this season, Hughes has eight goals with 26 assists in 24 games played, and is on pace for 119 points.

Wild GM Bill Guerin Said Last Month There Have Been No New Discussions

Last month, Wild GM Bill Guerin said that there hadn’t been any new discussions with Hughes’ representation on a new contract beyond this season.

“To be quite honest with you I have not talked to them about this in a long time,” Guerin said. “To be honest with you there’s nothing really to talk about right now. What am I going to do, like, go and (say), ‘Please, please, please, please’? This is a unique situation, I think Quinn needs to wrap his head around a couple things, and I don’t think anything’s changed. I’m being honest with you.

“Right now I’m focused on our team. … Quinn’s situation will resolve itself at some point in time, and like I said, this does not keep me awake at night. Yes I do think about it, but it’s not something that I’m going to let affect anything else I do. He’s going to take his time with it, and that’s it.”