The Minnesota Wild missed out on Dylan Larkin, but could still land someone like Elias Pettersson.

In case you didn’t stay up late on Sunday night, you probably missed the blockbuster trade between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings. If that’s the case, all that you need to know is that there is no way Larkin could have been traded to any team other than the Canadiens because of the trade package.

“The Canadiens have acquired forward Dylan Larkin, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029,” the Canadiens announced on Sunday night.

I suppose that the Wild could have tried to include Filip Gustavsson in a proposal for Larkin, but that is water under the bridge now.

3 Potential Minnesota Wild Center Trade Targets With Dylan Larkin Off the Board

Now that Larkin is off the board, it is time for the Wild to turn their attention elsewhere. There are three centers who are potentially available who could fill in as a first-line center, or at worst a top-six center.

All three have popped up on various NHL trade boards.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

First on the list is Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. The center has been in trade speculation for a few years. Here is what The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta has to say about him as a trade chip:

“Pettersson’s performing much closer to his old-self over the first month of the season and comes teams are taking notice. He’s in Year 3 of an eight-year contract and owns a full NMC, so he’s holding the cards,” Pagnotta wrote. Additionally, he listed the Los Angeles Kings as a team linked to him.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators

With the Nashville Predators doing so well, this trade would definitely not happen.

However, if the Predators fall out of the race, O’Reilly is the perfect fit for a contending team. He knows what it takes to win, he’s a beast in the faceoff circle, and has an extremely team-friendly contract. What’s not to love?

“The man they call Factor just keeps chugging along in his 18th NHL season. In fact, O’Reilly continues to pull down top-line minutes for a Predators team that is facing the real possibility of roster turnover,” Chris Johnston reports. “O’Reilly will be back in demand from contenders who prize his two-way diligence and vast experience, which includes a Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup season with the St. Louis Blues.”

“The affordable price tag on his remaining contract is awfully appealing, too. As much as he may want to stay in Nashville, he represents a valuable trade piece for new general manager Chris MacFarland.”

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Finally, Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins would be a fantastic addition to the Wild. On The Athletic’s trade board, they explain his situation in Boston.

“The Bruins have been extraordinarily competitive out of the gates after qualifying for the playoffs last year, but they’re not necessarily in a win-now mode. Zacha plays a premium position and is a big man who is difficult to contend with in the offensive zone, which will make him appealing as a trade chip,” the outlet wrote.

Zacha is the kind of center that would make the Wild harder to play against.

With Larkin off the board, the Wild would be prudent to do their best to acquire one of Pettersson, O’Reilly, or Zacha between now and the trade deadline.

Tick, tock.