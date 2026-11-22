Calvin Pickard’s time in the Minnesota Wild crease may be coming to an end. With Filip Gustavsson nearly ready to return from hip surgery, the veteran goalie is likely headed for waivers or a trade, according to The Athletic’s Joe Smith.

Gustavsson played for AHL Iowa on Saturday and is expected to meet the Wild in San Jose on Sunday, when he could be activated. Minnesota can also leave him on a conditioning loan until Nov. 28 if it wants to wait. Either way, Pickard would be the odd man out. If he clears waivers, Iowa is the likely destination.

He could even be traded.

Pickard Saw This Coming

The 34-year-old isn’t caught off guard.

“I knew exactly what I signed up for,” Pickard said. “It’d be right around American Thanksgiving. We’ll see what happens. I know what I signed up for. I was behind (Jesper Wallstedt) and Gus. And that’s fine. I knew I was going to get an opportunity at the start of the year to be around this group, and it’s been a lot of fun so far. Whatever comes next, I’ve seen it all in my career.”

Pickard has gone 1-1-1 in three starts. Wallstedt has handled most of the work in what’s been a Vezina-caliber season, according to The Athletic.

The change has even reached the team plane. Pickard had been playing cards with the Swedish players until Gustavsson returned, then moved to a table with Michael McCarron, Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov, where he joked he’s getting beaten badly.

Has Pickard Shown Enough to Get a Shot Elsewhere?

Pickard has bounced around, suiting up for seven NHL teams in more than ten years. He finished last season with AHL Bakersfield while with the Edmonton Oilers, so a minor-league stop wouldn’t be new. He says he’s open to Iowa, which is close enough to Edina, where his wife and two young daughters have settled into school.

What he’d probably love is a shot with another NHL team if his time in Minnesota is ending. It’s hard to know if he’s shown enough in the few games he’s played to entice another team to make a trade, but the Wild are in on a few other things, so he could be had for next to nothing in a roster move that frees up a contract and a little money.

Do the New York Rangers have a spot available? Might another with a need in net?

Pickard Is a Great Teammate

Known as one of the best teammates in the NHL, Pickard is well respected. That said, he called the Wild’s culture the best he’s seen. He could bring his experience and leadership as a role player to another club.

Pickard is the consummate professional. Despite the fact that he’s likely losing his spot, he praised Wallstedt, who he says hasn’t had a bad game in 21 starts. That consistency, he said, is something he hasn’t seen at this level.

Whatever comes next, Pickard said he’s seen it all.