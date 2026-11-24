The Dylan Larkin trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings did not sit well with Minnesota Wild fans.

The working theory had been that Minnesota was the ideal destination for the former Detroit captain. Of course, that ship has sailed now. That’s why the question begs: What’s next for the Wild?

As an insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out, Minnesota’s next target could be in Boston.

During a recent appearance on NHL Network, the notable insider discussed how the Wild could turn their attention to impending UFA Pavel Zacha.

“Now, they’ll just have to see what else is out there… I’m sure they’re going to out and see what other centers are available. Boston is going to have an interesting one with Pavel Zacha. I don’t think they want to extend him at today’s prices.”

Zacha is currently in the final year of a four-year deal carrying a $4.75 million cap hit. Considering what some of the current crop of NHL centers have signed for, the Bruins could be looking at his next deal coming in around double his current contract.

But that’s something the Wild could prefer to deal with during the summer instead of deciding on it now. In the worst of cases, Zacha could become a rental for Minnesota.

Friedman also noted that Zacha is not going to be the only guy the Wild are going to be looking at.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota takes a look at some other centers out there who have term or can fit under their cap situation. Now, it’s Plan B and we know they will be aggressive.”

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So, it could be an interesting situation for the Wild moving forward.

Other Centers Could Still Make Sense for Minnesota

While Pavel Zacha is an intriguing possibility, he is unlikely to be the only center on Minnesota’s radar.

If the Wild miss out on Zacha, there are several other players who could fit both their needs and financial situation moving forward.

One name worth watching is Mikael Backlund. The veteran Calgary Flames center continues to provide strong two-way play and leadership. While he may not have the offensive upside he once possessed, Backlund could stabilize Minnesota’s middle six and provide valuable playoff experience.

Another potential option is Ryan McLeod. The younger center has developed into a reliable two-way forward capable of handling tough defensive assignments while contributing offensively. His age would also align better with the Wild’s core moving forward.

A third possibility could be Cole Sillinger if the Columbus Blue Jackets ever become willing to listen. Sillinger is younger than the other options and still possesses untapped upside. Given Minnesota’s desire to remain competitive while planning for the future, he could represent the type of long-term investment the organization may find appealing.

Whether it is Zacha or another target, the Wild’s objective remains the same. The club needs additional help down the middle, and Friedman’s comments suggest management is prepared to cast a wide net after missing out on Dylan Larkin.

Wild Have No Choice but to Push All Their Chips In

Missing out on Dylan Larkin was undoubtedly disappointing, but it cannot change Minnesota’s approach.

The Wild are in a position where they have to take advantage of their current window of opportunity.

A large part of that revolves around Quinn Hughes.

While Hughes remains one of the most important players in the organization, there is no guarantee he will be back next season. Whenever a franchise faces even the possibility of losing a player of that caliber, it creates additional urgency to compete in the present.

That reality makes standing pat an extremely risky strategy.

Minnesota has assembled a roster capable of competing with elite teams in the Western Conference. The Wild have talent throughout the lineup, a strong blue line, and enough star power to believe they can make a meaningful playoff run.

The problem is that opportunities like this do not stay open forever.

That is why Friedman’s comments about Minnesota remaining aggressive are so significant. The Wild may have struck out on their preferred target, but they cannot afford to let that end their search for help at center.

If anything, the urgency may have increased.

Whether the eventual addition is Pavel Zacha or another player entirely, the Wild appear committed to