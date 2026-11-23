The Minnesota Wild tried their best to acquire former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, but in the end, they came up short.

On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they completed a blockbuster trade with the Montreal Canadiens, one sending Larkin to Canada for a package of players, prospects, and draft picks.

Thus, Wild GM Bill Guerin has lost out on his No. 1 trade target.

Wild Won’t Get Dylan Larkin Anymore

The Wild had a standing offer on the table for Larkin, which is said to have included Danila Yurov, Ryan Hartman, and three first-round picks.

However, Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff did not accept this trade offer from Detroit, and instead, he dealt Larkin to Montreal, instead.

On the one hand, this is obviously very disappointing news for the Wild, as they clearly wanted Larkin and made a big trade offer to get him. But on the other hand, the Wild may have been overpaying for Larkin based on their trade offer for him, so they may end up benefiting from Detroit not sending him to Minnesota and completing the trade with Montreal instead.

Wild Could Pivot to Sidney Crosby Instead

With Larkin now officially heading to Montreal, the Wild could instead pivot to Sidney Crosby, as the Pittsburgh Penguins may trade their captain with the team on track to miss the playoffs this season.

Crosby is 39 years old, so he’s older than Larkin, but he wouldn’t cost as much in trade assets as Larkin since his contract expires at the end of this season. So, if the Penguins do talk to Crosby about a trade, then going to a Stanley Cup contender like the Wild makes a lot of sense.

Other than Crosby, there are certainly going to be some other top-end centers available on the market heading into this year’s NHL trade deadline, so don’t count out the Wild from finding their second-round center just yet.

The team still has plenty of assets to trade away in a deal, so look for Guerin to keep making calls to try and find someone to beef up their lineup.