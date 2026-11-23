Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is looking to break his own team record when the Wild face the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

The Wild will look to continue their winning ways on Monday and bounce back from a shocking upset loss in the shootout to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night when they take on the Sharks.

Not only will the Wild try to get back into the win column, but they’ll also be looking to make some history when they do so — both individually and as a team.

Kaprizov, Wild Looking to Break Franchise-Record Points Streak

With points in 14 straight games heading into Monday’s battle against San Jose, Kaprizov is looking to break his own team record with a point in 15 straight games, while the team itself is also looking to collect a point in 15 straight games, both of which would be franchise records.

Per the NHL:

“Kirill Kaprizov can set a Minnesota Wild record and extend his point streak to 15 games when they face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN). The Minnesota forward has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) on a 14-game point streak and 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games this season and can break a tie with himself, when he had a 14-game streak in the 2022-23 season. The Wild (17-3-5) are on a 14-game point streak as well (11-0-3) and have not lost in regulation since Oct. 22. They can set the record for the longest point streak in franchise history.”

Wild Are Stanley Cup Contenders

The loss to Vancouver this past weekend was just a blip on the radar for the Wild, who are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NHL.

Any team can win or lose on any given night, so Minnesota fans should give their team a pass for the Canucks loss, even though they did lose to the league’s worst team on paper. It’s the NHL, after all, so this can happen from time to time.

On Monday, look for Minnesota to get back into the win column with a record-breaking game against the Sharks.