Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon set a franchise record for the team in their game on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

Spurgeon, the Wild’s veteran defenseman and team captain since 2021, set an incredible team record on Monday against San Jose.

Jared Spurgeon All-Time Games Played Leader for the Wild

Skating in his 1,029th career regular-season game for Minnesota, Spurgeon became the franchise’s all-time games played leader, passing former Wild star Mikko Koivu.

Per Wild PR:

“Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is skating in his 1,029th career game with the #mnwild tonight, officially passing Mikko Koivu for the most games played in franchise history.”

It’s an absolutely incredible achievement by Spurgeon, who has been the ultimate professional for the Wild ever since he joined the team as a free agent in 2010.

Jared Spurgeon NHL Career

Spurgeon was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the sixth round with the 156th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, but he did not sign with the Islanders and instead became a free agent.

The Wild signed him in 2010, and he has become a staple of the team’s defense ever since he made his debut that season.

In his NHL career, Spurgeon has played 1,029 games for the Wild, spanning 17 seasons. He has scored 125 goals and added 322 assists for 447 points overall for Minnesota. He has also played in 84 playoff games for Minnesota, scoring 9 goals and 22 assists for 31 points.

More importantly, he has played good defense for Minnesota despite being undersized at 5’9″ and 166 lbs, which is on the smaller end for an NHL defenseman. Yet, Spurgeon has made it work, playing 17 seasons and counting in the league so far.

At age 36, the Edmonton, Alberta, native is on the back end of his NHL career, but he is on a great team, one that could very well win the Stanley Cup this season, which would be the first of Spurgeon’s career.

Spurgeon is currently in the final season of his contract, paying him $7.575 million this year. He will likely re-sign with the Wild, but will most likely have to take a pay cut on his next contract.