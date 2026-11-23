The Minnesota Wild have announced roster news, as the team has activated one player off their IR and placed another one on it.

With Filip Gustavsson set to return to the Wild’s lineup tonight as their starting goalie for the first time all season against the San Jose Sharks, the team had to make a corresponding roster move.

Quinn Hughes Placed on IR

According to the Wild, superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes was placed on the IR as the corresponding move to activate Gustavsson from it.

“The #mnwild has activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson from Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Quinn Hughes on Injured Reserve.”

This is a bit of a surprising move, and one that no Wild fan wanted to see, as it’s always concerning anytime one of your players goes on the IR.

We knew that Hughes was going to miss the remainder of the Wild’s road trip with his current injury, but still, him being a scratch is a lot different than going on the IR.

It’s a bit tough to see him go on the IR, but the hope is that it will only be for a few more games and then he can be activated.

Calvin Pickard Is in the Clear for Now

One of the reasons why the Wild put Hughes on the IR is that the team did not have to waive another player to make room for Gustavsson being activated, namely backup goalie Calvin Pickard.

While Pickard is the Wild’s third-string goalie right now, given that Gustavsson has missed so much time, the team likely would prefer to give him a bit of time to ramp up before they let go of Pickard.

While there is a chance that Pickard could potentially clear waivers, most likely he will be claimed by another team, as he is a veteran, quality backup goalie who could likely help another team.

For now, the Wild can keep Pickard in the fold for at least a few more days before the team has to make a move and decide if they are going to waive him to activate Hughes.