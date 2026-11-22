The Minnesota Wild can finally put all of this Dylan Larkin malarkey to rest.

After the newest report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Wild can put together the perfect package to acquire Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings and finally have a true number one center to pair with Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.

This trade package, published on the PuckGM feature of the PuckPedia website, would see the Wild land Larkin at a discount, with 50 percent salary retained.

In exchange, the Red Wings will get Danila Yurov, Ryan Hartman, and the 2028 third-round draft pick. With this exchange, the Wild gain $623,000 in salary cap space. Hartman is effectively replaced by Larkin, allowing Joel Eriksson Ek to move down in a role better suited for his talents.

Minnesota Wild – Dylan Larkin Trade Pitch More Feasible With New Detroit Red Wings Report

Of course, the only reason that this trade pitch would even be considered is in light of the newest information to come out regarding the Red Wings.

Friedman revealed this new information on the latest edition of Saturday Headlines.

“Dylan Larkin, there has been a slight adjustment here,” Friedman said on Saturday night. “When this all began, the Red Wings philosophy was, we need a similar player in return…The Red Wings have adjusted a little bit over the past week. They are willing to consider what they believe are impactful, young players in return for Larkin.”

“They are not interested in draft picks.”

This is the most fortunate turn of events for the Wild.

With this new information, the Wild go from having an outside chance to a really good one. They already had a competitive package with Yurov and three firsts. Now, this trade package would put them ahead of several other teams that would have interest in Larkin.

We all know the kind of positive impact that Larkin can have on a team. Now, the Wild land a top-six forward with this trade pitch, which should push the team from a playoff lock, to a genuine contender to win the 2027 Stanley Cup.

The team’s Larkin dreams (and championship hopes) are more alive now, than ever.