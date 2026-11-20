The Minnesota Wild might be welcoming Auston Matthews into the fold instead of Dylan Larkin.

That would be the dream of every Wild fan. However, a new trade pitch would see the Wild acquire the current captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs instead of the former captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

This trade pitch was published to the roster & trade proposal section of the PuckPedia website, also known as PuckGM.

In this trade pitch, the Wild acquire Matthews along with goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Going the other way are Filip Gustavsson, Ryan Hartman, Charlie Stramel, along with the Wild’s first-round draft picks in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The Maple Leafs shed $6.2 million in this proposal, which would leave the Wild with $122,000 in cap space.

The 29-year-old Matthews has collected 32 points in 24 games, despite his team owning an 8-13-3 record this year.

Auston Matthews Is The Best Dylan Larkin Alternative, Not Named Connor McDavid

When it comes to the league leaders, it won’t take you very long to notice Matthews at the top of several categories.

This year, Matthews is sixth in the NHL in points, behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Kirill Kaprizov, Evan Bouchard, and Quinn Hughes.

Since entering the league in the 2016-17 season, Matthews leads the NHL in goals (441), with Draisaitl and McDavid hot on his tail.

It would be tough for the Wild to add a center better than Matthews. The Oilers are cooking with gas, so trying to pry one of their top three centers (McDavid, Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) is a fool’s errand.

However, the Maple Leafs’ misfortune could be where teams like the Wild find the assets to push them over the edge and set themselves up to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

Why This Auston Matthews Trade Pitch Is Better Than Dylan Larkin Offer

One of the reasons why this offer should be considered by both organizations is the potential ripple effect.

For starters, this deal might light a fire under Larkin’s camp and motivate them to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

The Larkin proposal saw the Wild give up considerably less, but they also would also gain a lot less.

Larkin is no slouch, but adding a top center and a good backup would be a huge transaction for the Wild. And giving up Danila Yurov and three firsts is not ideal, but it’s a smaller price to pay than the package they would send in this proposal.

This proposal would also benefit both teams greatly. The Maple Leafs add a starting goalie, a top six forward, and a host of draft picks. On the flip side, the Wild get their number one center and a solid, veteran backup who can play more games than Calvin Pickard likely will.

It’s a win-win scenario for both teams.

If either team gets wind of this proposal, they should call Central Registry, while the Wild welcome their new number one center into the fold.