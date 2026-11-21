The Minnesota Wild’s pursuit of Dylan Larkin has plenty of moving parts, but one thing hasn’t changed: Larkin wants to play in Minnesota, which should give the Wild a serious edge.

Larkin has 10 teams on his preferred trade list, and the Wild are on it. Detroit can’t send him anywhere he hasn’t approved, which limits the Red Wings’ leverage. Other suitors may be interested, including reported interest from the Boston Bruins, a team not on that list. But, because Larkin would have to agree to expand it first, the Bruins are out until something changes.

Nothing suggests Larkin has any plans to alter his list, despite being close to $1 million in forfeited salary.

The Wild Have Put a Serious Offer on the Table

Bill Guerin is denying who is all part of any trade pitch, but reports are that Minnesota has reportedly put significant offer on the table. According to Helene St. James, the Wild have pitched Danila Yurov as the centerpiece, along with three first-round picks and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman. Many would call that a fair return for a player the Red Wings have said they want to move. Some would call it an overpay.

Detroit, however, reportedly wants more, specifically an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center.

That’s one of the main sticking points. Detroit has been holding firm, and rival executives have reportedly described its asking price as unrealistic. The Red Wings may be trying to squeeze out a better offer, but they’re also limited by Larkin’s list and his stated preference. The longer the standoff drags on, the more it hurts a Detroit team that already has a disgruntled captain and a roster in flux.

Will the Red Wings Ever Change Their Mind on the Wild?

Another sticking point is the reported refusal by Detroit to trade Larkin to Minnesota. Because that’s where he wants to go, the spurned Red Wings aren’t in a hurry to do him any favors. That said, Elliotte Friedman isn’t sold that those reports are all that accurate. He believes the Red Wings can be convinced to change their mind.

Given that other offers aren’t as solid as Minnesota’s—the Bruins, for example, have reportedly offered Pavel Zacha as the centerpiece of their deal—the Red Wings might like what the Wild have over anything else.

Larkin Willing to Hold Out?

There’s also a bigger picture. If Larkin believes the Wild are his best option, he might be willing to hold out until something moves on that front. Minnesota is trying to keep Quinn Hughes beyond this season, and speculation has linked a Larkin deal to Hughes’ willingness to sign. That would make them an instant Cup contender, and it could explain why Larkin is willing to give up the money he’s losing.

The Wild may eventually have to raise their offer to get a deal done. But with Larkin wanting to be in Minnesota and an approved-team list working in their favor, they’re in the strongest position of any suitor. Detroit holds a lot of cards, but the most important one belongs to Larkin.