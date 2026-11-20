The Minnesota Wild are now the league’s top team following Edmonton’s loss on Thursday. They have established themselves as a serious Western Conference contender. One reason? Their goalie play has been solid. Now, there’s even better news. They are about to add a proven stopper back into their crease.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was medically cleared to return following offseason hip surgery. That gives Minnesota a legitimate two-goalie tandem right as the season heads into December. So far, 24-year-old Jesper Wallstedt has played rock-solid since Gustavsson’s been gone.

Gustavsson’s return will help. What it does for the Wild is give them something every Stanley Cup contender would love: two goalies capable of starting and giving their team a chance to win every single night. Down the stretch, that will be an absolute luxury.

Gustavsson, Wallstedt, and the Wild’s Numbers in the Crease

The first bit of good news came yesterday with a 7-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The second piece of good news was that the Wild’s head coach, John Hynes, confirmed Gustavsson had received medical clearance.

The plan is that Gustavsson will practice with Minnesota in Calgary on Thursday before heading to San Diego on Saturday to start conditioning with the AHL’s Iowa Wild. The Athletic’s Joe Smith reported that Gustavsson is scheduled to rejoin the NHL club in San Jose on Sunday, putting him on track to make his season debut as early as Monday against the Sharks.

Gustavsson might need some time to get up to speed. He hasn’t played since May 5, when the Colorado Avalanche eliminated Minnesota from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season, the 28-year-old posted a 28-15-6 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals-against average in the 50 games he played. But unfortunately, hip surgery sidelined him through training camp and the first 23 games of the 2026-27 campaign.

Even without Gustavsson, Minnesota hasn’t missed much of a beat. Wallstedt held the fort, and the Wild’s 16-3-4 start record has been beyond solid. In total, he posted 15 wins with a stellar 1.99 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Why a Two-Goalie Tandem Matters for the Wild

Looking ahead, the Wild have a great little problem. In most cases, when an injured goalie comes back, his job is to right a sinking ship. Wallstedt has already played 20 games. When Gustavsson returns, the coaching staff can spread out starts to prevent burnout. However, Gustavsson is rejoining a team that has been defending extremely well, allowing just 51 goals in 23 games.

Having a second solid goalie also helps protect against any midseason injuries. It also keeps the goalie’s workload manageable. Veteran backup Calvin Pickard has done a solid job filling in as the backup during the time that Gustavsson’s been gone. He’ll move to Iowa when Gustavsson is activated.

What is the Stanley Cup Ceiling for the Wild?

Currently, Minnesota holds an eight-point cushion over the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. The team has already shown that they can be a heavyweight contender in any Stanley Cup conversation.

If Gustavsson can shake off the rust and recapture his old form, he could form a tandem with the surprising young Wallstedt. The bottom line is that Minnesota might have one of the deepest goaltending tandems in hockey. That could make an already strong Minnesota roster an even more serious Stanley Cup contender.