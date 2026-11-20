The Minnesota Wild have taken over first place in the entire NHL following a big road win on Thursday night over the Calgary Flames.

The Wild beat the Flames 4-1 on Thursday night, and with the win, they took over the points lead in the NHL with 38 points — one more point than the Edmonton Oilers and three points more than the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Minnesota Wild Having Amazing Season

We are only 24 games into the season, so the Wild still have 60 games to play. But there is no denying that what this Wild team has done so far is beyond impressive, as the team has a 17-3-4 record for 38 points — the most points in franchise history through the first 24 games of the season.

Per Wild PR:

“The #mnwild improved to 17-3-4 (.792) and now leads the NHL with 38 points – the most points in team history after 24 games. Minnesota extended its point streak to 13 games (11-0-2) and its road winning streak to nine games, both streaks are the longest in the NHL this season.”

Jesper Wallstedt Having Phenomenal Year in Net for Minnesota Wild

One of the biggest reasons why the Wild are having such a terrific year is the strong play in net of Jesper Wallstedt, who is currently leading the Vezina Trophy race as the NHL’s best goaltender this season.

With the big win against Calgary on Thursday, Wallstedt improved on all of his numbers, which are already elite in the NHL.

“Jesper Wallstedt is 10-0-1 with a 1.73 GAA and .935 SV% in his last 11 starts. His 11-game point streak is T-3rd longest in #mnwild history. He is 8-0-0 with a 1.37 GAA and .949 SV% in his last eight road starts. It’s the third longest road winning streak in team history.”

When you add Wallstedt’s strong play in net to the Wild’s talented group of forwards and defense, which includes the likes of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes, sniper Kirill Kaprizov, and the underrated Matt Boldy, you can see why the Wild are among the top teams in the NHL right now, and why many are bullish on this team to win the Stanley Cup.