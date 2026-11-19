Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt is currently leading the Vezina Trophy race as the NHL’s top goaltender this season.

Wallstedt has been amazing for the Wild, who are the best team in the Western Conference this season. That’s why he is the clubhouse leader to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie this year.

Jesper Wallstedt Leading Vezina Trophy Race

Per NHL.com, Wallstedt is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy this season. He is 15-2-3 for the Wild with a 1.99 GAA and a .924 SV%, which are elite numbers and the reason why he’s the favorite to capture the trophy this season.

In the league website’s poll, Wallstedt received 60 points, while Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes was second with 58 points, followed by Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins with 35 points, and finally Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars with 33 points.

It’s a very tight race, but right now, Wallstedt is just a cut above the other NHL goalies on the list.

Jesper Wallstedt Thrilled to Achieve Success

In just his second full season in the NHL, Wallstedt has taken his game to a whole new level, and he’s understandably thrilled to have achieved as much success as he’s had so far this year, both individually and as a team.

“It’s been fun to always be ready every night, be ready to go. It’s different in the preparations you have, because now it’s just you want to make sure your body feels good every day. After games you have to get a workout in, because you might not get that many workouts in before it’s time for the next one. Last year … the days off, I have to do something extra just because I haven’t played in a while, whereas now it’s day off, you have to take it easy because there’ll be a new game soon. There’s been some adjusting to that, but I feel like I know my body now and I know what makes me successful in what I have to do to stay prepared in making sure I feel good going into games,” Wallstedt said.