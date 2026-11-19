Quinn Hughes is headed toward unrestricted free agency next summer, and the Minnesota Wild still haven’t announced an extension. A theory is circulating among fans that may explain the silence, though nothing has been reported to support it.

The theory is pretty simple: Hughes has already told GM Bill Guerin he intends to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke, after this season, and the two agreed to keep it quiet until the time is right.

Did Hughes Already Tell The Wild He’s Not Staying?

What are the odds that Hughes already knows what his plan is and it doesn’t include the Wild? There’s no guarantee of that, and no one has confirmed anything in that regard. But it would explain why he hasn’t signed yet.

One theory suggests:

“My opinion: I believe Quinn has told Guerin of his intention to not extend his contract. I also believe both have agreed to keep this quiet for now, until a mutually agreed-upon time to divulge the news.”

As the post points out, nothing is gained by making it public that Hughes is leaving. In fact, it casts a huge shadow over everything the Wild is doing, and one far bigger and darker than uncertainty surrounding his plans. The Wild and Hughes have a locker room to protect. Saying he’s not signing only hurts the team.

Why Would This Make Sense?

The theory has some context. Hughes’ brothers play in New Jersey, and the Devils reportedly have around $32 million in cap space in 2027-28, enough to make a reunion possible. Reports have long said the brothers want to play together at some point. Michael Russo has also reported that Minnesota has received no assurances that Hughes would sign, even though Hughes keeps saying he’d be open to it.

He might not be lying. He might intend to join his brothers, but he might also be fine with staying in Minnesota. At worst, they might be his Plan B, which would make it hard for Guerin to trade the defenseman.

Perhaps Hughes wants to wait and see how the season goes. Another fan pointed out, “Yeah, there’s no real benefit for reporting he doesn’t want to sign. No matter what, he isn’t getting traded, so this wouldn’t surprise me.”

Focus on Winning, Deal With Hughes’ Situation Later

The Wild have a legitimate shot at contending for a Stanley Cup with Hughes on the roster. If things go well, Hughes might rethink things, even if his mind is currently set on joining his brothers.

Nobody benefits from a public announcement. It’s a distraction, and if the eventual play is to trade him, staying silent keeps Hughes’ value high as a trade chip and keeps Minnesota’s cap options open.

For now, this is a fan theory, and an unproven one. The next few months, including the trade deadline, will likely shed more light. Until then, the question of whether Quinn Hughes is really planning to leave remains open.