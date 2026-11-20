Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson has officially been assigned to the AHL for a conditioning assignment ahead of his NHL return.

Gustavsson has not played at all this season due to having offseason hip surgery. Now, he’s ready to return to the ice, but he will start in the AHL before he heads up to the NHL.

Filip Gustavsson Headed to AHL Iowa Wild

After reports this week that Gustavsson was inching closer to his return to the Wild, the team officially announced on Thursday that he has been assigned to the AHL Iowa Wild and is expected to start the team’s game on Saturday against the San Diego Gulls.

“The #mnwild has assigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson to the @IAWild on a conditioning assignment. He is expected to start for Iowa in Saturday’s game at San Diego (8 p.m. CT).”

Wild Have a Good Goaltending Problem

The Wild have a goaltending problem, but it’s not a bad one at all. In fact, it’s the opposite, as they have a god goaltending problem.

That’s because Gustavsson has been playing the most of any Wild goalie over the past four seasons, but this year, Jesper Wallstedt has emerged as the team’s No. 1 goalie, and he should get most of the team’s starts going forward, unless he falls off a cliff completely.

That means that Gustavsson may have to settle into the role of the team’s backup, though the Wild may try to cut down Wallstedt’s starts and keep him fresh for the rest of the season, as he has already played a lot this year for the team.

The Wild also have veteran Calvin Pickard as the team’s No. 3 goalie, but he will likely be waived when the team calls Gustavsson back up to the big leagues, as it’s unlikely that Minnesota will want to carry three goalies on the roster.

The Wild would likely hope that Pickard clears waivers so he can stay in the organization, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see someone claim the veteran goalie, as he is likely good enough to be a backup goalie in the NHL.