New Twist Emerges In Quinn Hughes Saga With Wild

One of the major storylines drawing attention from Minnesota Wild fans and hockey fans in general is the ongoing saga involving defenseman Quinn Hughes and whether the Wild will be able to sign him to a new contract.

Hughes is playing in the final season of his current contract that carries a salary cap hit of just under $8 million, a number that will easily more than double on his next contract considering some of the skyrocketing salaries that have emerged in recent months, combined with the NHL’s salary cap continuing to go up.

However, it looks as though there could be a new twist emerging that could spell good news for the Wild and their chances of keeping him around.

New Twist Emerges In Quinn Hughes’ Saga With The Minnesota Wild

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli is giving Wild fans excitement with the speculation that it could actually be Quinn’s brother Jack Hughes that seeks to be moved from his current location.

“What’s going on in New Jersey? Like, maybe that’s a real possibility that we’ve kind of always made this grand assumption – ‘Well, Quinn will eventually become a free agent and just go sign in New Jersey because Jack and Luke are there.’ What if New Jersey isn’t the place either?” Seravalli said.

Of course, fans are well aware that the Hughes brothers, which includes Luke, would all love to play together one day on the same team.

If the Devils can’t figure things out, Seravalli believes it wouldn’t be outlandish to see Jack be the one to move on.

This will certainly lead to dreams of Wild fans seeing Hughes not only re-signed, but the potential acquisition of his brother Jack (and potentially Luke at some point).

Wild GM Bill Guerin Remains Confident That Quinn Will Extend

Shortly before the season began, Wild GM Bill Guerin, who acquired Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster move last December, expressed his confidence that he’ll get him signed to a contract extension.

“I’m confident. That’s the luxury I have of being on the inside,” Guerin said via NHL.com. “There’s always the other side of it. I can be confident, you can be insecure, you just have to work through the process of the negotiations, figuring out what the player wants, what it will take to keep him, make him happy.”