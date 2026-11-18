Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber shared his reaction after scoring his first goal of the season on Tuesday night.

The Wild defeated the Predators 7-3 on Tuesday, with Faber scoring one of the team’s seven goals in just his second game back since returning from a fractured skull suffered during the preseason.

Brock Faber Reacts After Scoring 1st Goal of the Season

Speaking to reporters after the game, Faber shared his reaction to scoring his first goal of the season and hearing the Minnesota crowd go crazy for him.

“Yeah, you definitely feel the love, right? Ever since it began, you find a level of gratitude just knowing how many people care about you and want you to be back, want you to be healthy. It feels really good, and I appreciate it a lot, a lot more than they know, for sure,” Faber said.

With Faber back with the Wild, it gives the team its No. 2 defenseman to go along with No. 1 defenseman Quinn Hughes, giving Minnesota an incredible 1-2 punch on the back end that very few other teams in the league can deal with, given how good both of these players are on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game, which makes Minnesota that much more dangerous to handle for the league’s other 31 clubs.

Brock Faber Gushes Over Wild’s Forward Group

We also know that the Wild have one of the top forward groups in the game, and following the team’s big 7-3 win on Tuesday, Faber gushed over the team’s scorers.

“I mean, they dominate. They make other teams’ top lines look bad sometimes. The way all three of them are playing, it’s a level I haven’t seen, and it’s fantastic that they’re on our side of it,” Faber said.

The Wild look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders right now, which is nice to see, given this is one of the only NHL franchises that has yet to win it all.

But in 2026-27, it really does look like Minnesota has a chance to win it all, and with Faber back, this team looks even better than before.