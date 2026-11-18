The Minnesota Wild‘s plan to get goalie Filip Gustavsson back to the team’s lineup has been revealed as he inches closer to a return.

Gustavsson has yet to play for the Wild this season due to having offseason hip surgery. But now that he’s healthy, he’s slowly making his way back to the team, and they should have him back in their locker room soon.

Filip Gustavsson to Rejoin Wild This Weekend

Per Wild reporter Michael Russo, Gustavsson has been medically cleared to play again. He will play a game on Saturday for the AHL Iowa Wild before returning to the big-league club on Sunday.

“Filip Gustavsson was cleared medically today in NY. He’ll fly with the Wild to Calgary on Wednesday, practice there Thursday, fly to San Diego, watch Friday’s Iowa game, start Saturday’s Iowa game there and meet Minnesota in SJ on Sunday.”

What Will Wild Do With Their 3 Goalies?

With Gustavsson set to return to the Wild, the question is what the team will do with its three goalies.

With Gustavsson out this season, Jesper Wallstedt has emerged as one of the league’s top goalies, so the Wild will likely want to keep giving him as much playing time as they can, given how well he has played. At the same time, Gustavsson isn’t being brought back just to sit on the bench, so he is going to need to get his starts in, too; plus it’s not a bad idea to give Wallstedt some extra rest as he is on pace to start more games than he ever has in his career.

As for current backup goalie Calvin Pickard, he could be in trouble, as the Wild may have to let him go to bring Gustavsson back. Pickard will likely be placed on waivers, and he may be picked up by another team, as he is a veteran goalie who can likely be a backup upgrade for other teams. Of course, Minnesota could always keep three goalies on their roster while Gustavsson gets back up to game speed, but the odds of that happening are low.