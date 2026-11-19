The Minnesota Wild could have Dylan Larkin if they wanted him. If they really wanted him.

The NHL trade mill is at a standstill while the Detroit Red Wings figure out what to do with Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. Rival GM’s are frothing at the mouth to add one of these impact players to their roster.

The Wild are chief amongst those potential suitors.

However, a new report from Elliotte Friedman reveals where things are at between the Wild and Red Wings.

“I was listening to Frank (Seravalli), and I thought it was an interesting theory,” Friedman said on the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, in reference to the theory that the Red Wings won’t trade to the Wild out of spite (or similar feelings). “I will respectfully disagree in one way, and that is that if Minnesota had Matt Boldy on the table, then the Red Wings would be saying, ‘don’t hang up, where do we sign? Send this in immediately.”

“And obviously Matt Boldy is not going to be in the deal.”

Naturally, if any team called the Wild to execute a trade, if Boldy was included, the other team would call the deal in without blinking.

Minnesota Wild Don’t Want to Subtract From Their Roster With Dylan Larkin Trade

Another aspect of this discussion is what would happen if the Wild did trade Boldy in a Larkin deal.

If Larkin were the only player coming to the Red Wings in this deal, it would fill one hole while creating a new one.

“People are really intrigued by the fact that that is what is out there for him (Danila Yurov & three 1sts),” Friedman continued. “Look at the position the Wild are in. They have to go for it this year. Every day where this goes by and Hughes is not extending…this is a one-and-done with Hughes. So that means you’re all-in this year.”

“You can’t make a deal, even involving Larkin, that subtracts.”

Minnesota Wild Have to Come to Terms With Dylan Larkin Trade Reality

The potential of adding Dylan Larkin to their team is a highly enticing idea. However, they will not make this trade with Boldy attached.

Now, that leaves the Wild with only two options.

One, they abandon the notion of trading for Larkin and seek an upgrade elsewhere. For the Wild, they could turn to a different team to add to their roster. They could look at either the Chicago Blackhawks or the Pittsburgh Penguins to add a player to their team.

Rickard Rakell could be a great addition to their team and he won’t come with the same, steep price tag that Larkin has.

Their other option would be to offer up a different, yet significant asset in Quinn Hughes.

With all signs pointing to Hughes jumping ship once the offseason hits, why not see if Yurov plus Hughes gets a Larkin deal done?

With Brock Faber back in the lineup, ready to munch-minutes on their blueline, it’s not like they are left with a hole if Hughes departs.

However, there is a risk in trading Hughes. The team would miss his creativity on the powerplay and in the offensive zone. But, is there a less-expensive alternative that they could explore?

We won’t know unless they trade him.

And if they really want Larkin, they will likely have to trade Boldy, or in the very least, Hughes.