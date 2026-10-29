Wild May Copy Hurricanes Rantanen Blueprint With Quinn Hughes

The uncertainty involving Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild is arguably the biggest storyline in the NHL at the moment.

The Wild are facing an unusual situation, amid the seemingly encouraging but non-committal comments from Hughes regarding an extension. And it’s that lack of certitude that could push the organization to follow the blueprint the Carolina Hurricanes did with Mikko Rantanen a couple of seasons ago.

That’s the path that insider Elliotte Friedman discussed in the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. In the discussion, the insider pointed out that the Wild may be looking to trade Hughes, given their desire to add pieces to aid in a championship run.

“It reminds me a lot of Carolina with Mikko Rantanen, and Carolina pivoted right in a really difficult spot. They traded Rantanen for Logan Stankoven, who became a pretty important piece of a Stanley Cup champion. So, the thing that Carolina has proven is that it’s not impossible.”

Yes, the Hurricanes pulled off a massive trade with the Colorado Avalanche, only to see the organization do a 180 a few weeks later.

That’s what the Wild could be looking to do in this situation. However, Friedman noted that there might be an obstacle keeping Minnesota from pulling off a Quinn Hughes deal.

Quinn Hughes Is Harder to Trade than Rantanen

Friedman issued an interesting word of caution regarding a possible Quinn Hughes trade. The insider made it clear that it was easier to trade Rantanen because he’s hardly the only player of his ilk in the NHL.

But that’s not the case with Hughes. Since there aren’t many defensemen like him in the league, it’s much more difficult to gauge what the potential return could be for the Wild at this point.

“However, I would say that Hughes is an even tougher trade potentially than Rantanen because, as great a player as Rantanen is, there are more of him than there are of Quinn Hughes.”

The comments point towards the lack of true comparables in such a trade. In fact, the only real recent precedent of a Hughes trade is himself last season.

So, it remains unclear what the Wild could realistically command at this point in the process.

Wild Are All-In at This Point

The bottom line is that the Minnesota Wild are all-in at this point. They’re a team that has never made it to the Stanley Cup Final, with the farthest it has ever gone being the Western Conference Final back in 2003.

It’s been a long time for Minnesota fans, and the team does not have a better chance to excel than it does now. In fact, last season’s second-round appearance was the first time Minnesota had made it out of the first round of the playoffs since 2015.

With the talented core the Wild have in place, there’s no sense in laying low. Wild GM Bill Guerin will likely make a significant push, with the only question being the timing of a potential Quinn Hughes trade, should it ever get to that point.