The Minnesota Wild have a Calvin Pickard problem.

The Wild didn’t become the top team in the Western Conference by being lucky. Part of that was talent and luck. The Wild are nearly 10 points ahead of the next closest team in the Central Division, the Dallas Stars. In the conference, they are three points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

However, the day before they are set to take on the Utah Mammoth, they put goaltender Pickard on waivers.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman announced the news on November 24th, 2026.

“Schwint (FLA) & Pickard (MIN) on waivers,” Friedman reports.

Naturally, this wouldn’t have happened if Filip Gustavsson was still on the injured reserve. However, the team brought him off of IR yesterday, dressing him for their game against the San Jose Sharks.

“The #mnwild has activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson from Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Quinn Hughes on Injured Reserve,” the Wild announced on November 23rd, 2026.

Pickard is a 13-year NHL veteran.

Looking at Ex-Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs 13-Year NHL Goalie, Calvin Pickard

Pickard is one of those guys that you love to have around the team. He knows what he needs to do to stick around a team, and he is not afraid to lift others up, even if it’s bad news for him professionally.

Pickard has played for multiple teams in the NHL. His list includes, the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, and Oilers.

Most recently, he played for the Oilers for parts of three seasons. The first two of those years ended in Pickard pairing up with Stuart Skinner to backstop the team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

As for his stint in Toronto, it was less impactful, at least at the NHL level. Pickard only suited up for the Maple Leafs for one regular-season game.

One way or another, the Wild have found a solution to their Pickard problem. Unfortunately, it also means that another team that is desperate for a goaltender could come along and steal him from the Wild.

Let’s see what the next 24 hours bring for the Wild and Pickard.