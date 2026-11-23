The Montreal Canadiens will get their first look at Dylan Larkin sooner than fans might have expected.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported Monday that Montreal’s newest center will play that night. The update came hours after the Canadiens completed their trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

“Dylan Larkin is playing tonight,” Friedman wrote on X.

Montreal hosts the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on November 23. That puts Larkin’s first game in a Canadiens sweater on home ice, with very little time between the trade announcement and his debut.

Dylan Larkin Set for Canadiens Debut Against Kings

Larkin affords Montreal a legitimate piece behind captain Nick Suzuki. As RotoWire noted in its trade assessment, he fills the second-line center spot the Canadiens have sought.

That depth helps explain the price. Montreal can spread its offense across two lines and force opponents to account for both. The first game should show a glimpse of that fit.

The Canadiens’ game preview identifies Monday’s matchup as their first meeting with Los Angeles this season.

The debut will end a lengthy break from NHL competition for Larkin. Detroit suspended him in late October following his trade request. Sunday’s deal ended that standoff and gave the 30-year-old a new team.

According to NHL.com’s trade report, Larkin’s eight-year, $69.6 million contract carries an $8.7 million annual cap hit. It runs through the 2030-31 season.

Montreal has committed to more than a brief look at a veteran scorer. The contract gives the Canadiens several seasons to build around the addition. Monday will provide the first evidence of how quickly he can work well with a new lineup.

Canadiens Paid a Steep Price for Scoring

Montreal sent Detroit Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage’s rights and four draft picks. The package includes conditional first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-rounder and a 2028 fourth-rounder.

The Canadiens received Larkin, Detroit’s 2028 second-round pick and its 2027 third-round selection in the deal, as detailed in the team’s announcement.

Larkin brings a long scoring record. He reached 30 goals in each of the past five seasons and finished his Detroit tenure with 278 goals and 649 points in 818 regular-season games.

His production this season was more tepid with two goals and four assists in 10 games. He still led Red Wings forwards in average ice time at 21:41 per game.

Those stats amplify the appeal but also the lingering thought right off of the bat, as Montreal acquired a center with years of steady offense, but he must regain his game rhythm following the layoff.

Canadiens’ fans will get their first look Monday.