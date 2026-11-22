Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has given up over seven figures in forfeited salary while he awaits a trade.

Larkin asked the Red Wings for a trade in the summer, but the team held onto him, and he came to training camp with the team. After playing in a handful of games with Detroit, he decided to step away from the team on October 29. He has been suspended since then and is losing $41,000 per day in forfeited salary.

Dylan Larkin Has Given Up $1 Million in Salary

On Sunday, Larkin’s forfeited salary topped the $1 million mark, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

“The former Detroit Red Wings captain now has topped $1 million in forfeited salary since he had his agent inform the team he ‘no longer wants to be a Red Wing’ on Oct. 29, at which point the Wings changed his status to suspended without pay. Larkin, from Waterford, is forfeiting just north of $41,000 a day. That Larkin would leave so much money on the table – true, his career earnings already top $66 million, not bad for a 30-year-old – speaks to resolve in wanting what he asked for shortly after last season ended in April: A trade away from his hometown NHL team, the one that drafted him No. 15 in 2014, and of which he served as captain from January 2021 until this past offseason,” St. James wrote.

When Will the Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin?

The Red Wings seem to be wanting to wait for the perfect trade to send Larkin away. As of yet, they have not gotten the trade package that they want to deal him, but as the clock continues to tick, the team really needs to think about dealing their top trade asset and stop being so picky with what sort of trade offers they get back, as Larkin sitting on the sidelines isn’t good for anyone.

The NHL trade deadline is on March 1, so the Red Wings still have a lot of time left, but for the sake of both the player and the team, it would be better to trade him ASAP.