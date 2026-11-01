Nikita Kucherov ‘Would Consider’ Canadiens, Says NHL Insider

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar winger Nikita Kucherov would consider a trade to the Montreal Canadiens, according to a prominent NHL insider.

Kucherov has asked for a trade out of Tampa Bay after being unable to agree to a contract extension that he deems fair market value ahead of unrestricted free agency next summer.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are a young hockey club on the rise that could obviously use an elite first-line winger like Kucherov on their team.

The Russian has a 10-team trade list that he can give the Lightning, with teams that he would allow a trade to, and it appears that the Canadiens are on it, which could be a perfect fit for both the player and the team.

Nikita Kucherov Has Canadiens on His List

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Kucherov is open to playing in Canada, and he has both Montreal and Toronto on his trade list.

“I do believe that if Tampa was going to trade him and Montreal and Toronto could come up with a package that Tampa would like, those are two teams, among many, he would consider,” Friedman said.

Potential Canadiens Trade Package for Nikita Kucherov

If the Canadiens want Tampa Bay, then they can likely make a trade for him, since they have the mix of roster players, prospects, and draft picks that could make a fair trade that is worthwhile for both hockey clubs.

Friedman did mention during his TV segment that he believes the Lightning are going to try to hold out hope that Kucherov changes his mind and stays, as they are obviously a much better team with the two-time NHL MVP on the roster. But if he does truly want out, then a trade between Montreal and Tampa Bay is one that certainly makes a lot of sense based on how well these two teams match up in a trade.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it does feel like Montreal is absolutely a destination that Kucherov is willing to consider a trade to and one that he would sign an extension with.