Hi, Subscriber

Montreal Canadiens Projected for Blockbuster Nikita Kucherov Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Nikita Kucherov
Getty
EDMONTON, CANADA - MARCH 21: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates during the first period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on March 21, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens were named a potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s most prominent stars in the league.

However, acquiring him would come with intense competition.

Nonetheless, an NHL insider isn’t ruling it out.

Canadiens Predicted To Land Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FL – JANUARY 29: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his empty net goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at the Benchmark International Arena on January 29, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Austin Nivison of CBS Sports revealed his top five landing spots for 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov.

Montreal was featured.

“Right out of the gate, this is the most natural fit of all the potential landing spots,” Nivison wrote. “General manager Kent Hughes has done a superb job of locking down his young core on team-friendly contracts, and as a result, the Canadiens have nearly $30 million in projected cap space for next season.

“They also have a glaring need in their top two lines, and I’d say the reigning Hart Trophy winner would fill that role quite nicely.”

With Kucherov looking to ship elsewhere, the Canadiens could slide right in.

However, the clock is ticking.

“It’s an ascendant team with a great salary cap situation and assets to spend,” Nivison added. “It’s time to make a splash, and this would be a tsunami. Just imagine Kucherov on a power play unit with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.

“Kucherov would also be coached by former Lightning teammate Martin St. Louis, so a rapport would already exist between player and coach. I expect the Canadiens to do everything in their power to land Kucherov.”

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts after the 2-1 defeat against the Montréal Canadiens in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 03, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

So far this season, Kucherov has skated in 12 games and logged a 4-11-15 performance.

Looking at Kucherov’s NHL Career

Nikita Kucherov
GettyTAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks for a loose puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of the game at the Amalie Arena on February 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This marks the right winger’s 13th season playing in the National Hockey League.

His entire professional career has been spent with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 28 pick in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft.

As noted by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Oct. 31, “For most of us, Kucherov staying in Tampa seemed like an absolute certainty. Obviously, we were wrong about that. Who knows where we go by the trade deadline and July 1, but Kucherov has made it clear he is not happy and, at this time, prefers another path.”

Nikita Kucherov
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 17: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Indeed, he made quite a home with the Lightning, but perhaps it’s time for a change of scenery.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Montreal Canadiens Projected for Blockbuster Nikita Kucherov Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Canadiens News

More Heavy on Canadiens News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x