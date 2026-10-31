Montreal Canadiens Projected for Blockbuster Nikita Kucherov Move

The Montreal Canadiens were named a potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s most prominent stars in the league.

However, acquiring him would come with intense competition.

Nonetheless, an NHL insider isn’t ruling it out.

Canadiens Predicted To Land Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov

Austin Nivison of CBS Sports revealed his top five landing spots for 33-year-old Nikita Kucherov.

Montreal was featured.

“Right out of the gate, this is the most natural fit of all the potential landing spots,” Nivison wrote. “General manager Kent Hughes has done a superb job of locking down his young core on team-friendly contracts, and as a result, the Canadiens have nearly $30 million in projected cap space for next season.

“They also have a glaring need in their top two lines, and I’d say the reigning Hart Trophy winner would fill that role quite nicely.”

With Kucherov looking to ship elsewhere, the Canadiens could slide right in.

However, the clock is ticking.

“It’s an ascendant team with a great salary cap situation and assets to spend,” Nivison added. “It’s time to make a splash, and this would be a tsunami. Just imagine Kucherov on a power play unit with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.

“Kucherov would also be coached by former Lightning teammate Martin St. Louis, so a rapport would already exist between player and coach. I expect the Canadiens to do everything in their power to land Kucherov.”

So far this season, Kucherov has skated in 12 games and logged a 4-11-15 performance.

Looking at Kucherov’s NHL Career

This marks the right winger’s 13th season playing in the National Hockey League.

His entire professional career has been spent with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 28 pick in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft.

As noted by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Oct. 31, “For most of us, Kucherov staying in Tampa seemed like an absolute certainty. Obviously, we were wrong about that. Who knows where we go by the trade deadline and July 1, but Kucherov has made it clear he is not happy and, at this time, prefers another path.”

Indeed, he made quite a home with the Lightning, but perhaps it’s time for a change of scenery.