Amadeus Lombardi spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the New Jersey Devils’ game against the St. Louis Blues.

Lombardi was recently recalled to the NHL and has appeared in 17 games this season, recording four assists.

During his media availability, Lombardi admitted adjusting to the NHL has been a challenge, but he’s experienced it before after similar transitions in both the OHL and AHL.

Below is the full transcript of Lombardi’s latest press conference.

Devils’ Amadeus Lombardi Makes Honest Admission About NHL Adjustment Before Blues Game

Question: And for you, obviously, just watching practice today, it looks like you’re going to get an opportunity to go back in. I’m wondering, we’ve talked so much over the last couple of weeks about what the process has been like for you. What have the last couple of games sitting out been like for you, and what are you taking away from this part of your season?

Answer: Yeah, I think it’s given me an opportunity to kind of get fully healthy, get stronger, work on things in my game that need to be improved on, work on my shot, be able to kind of put on a little bit of strength or conditioning. I did a good job in the gym, so I think all things were pretty positive. And then again, watching from up top, you see the game differently. You kind of see where you have more time and space. I feel good coming into the game tomorrow, and I’m really excited to get back with the guys.

Q: Is there something in particular you saw, specifically when it comes to the type of game you guys play, that stood out to you from watching up above?

A: Yeah, I think there are certain areas of the game where you think you have less time, and when you watch from up top, you realize there’s a little bit more time than you think. There are some things that are open. I think tomorrow I’m just going to try to bring some energy, some speed, playmaking, and really try to hound pucks. Like I said, bring energy for the guys.

Q: What has it been like these first couple of weeks being in the NHL and playing? I know you’ve played in the AHL, but it’s still different, right? What have you experienced that maybe has been new for you in terms of the adjustment process?

A: I think every time I go into a new league, there is a little bit of an adjustment process, at least for me and the way I play. When I first went to the OHL, I was like, “Oh my God, how am I going to play here?” When I first went to the AHL, it was the same thing. As I get more comfortable, as I find time and space, you see the game a little bit differently. You get that inner confidence, and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do the last week or so, build confidence within myself, within my habits, and then take it onto the ice. So I’m still trying to get my feet wet, obviously, but it’s been a blast. I’m living my childhood dream, and the guys have been so good to me. It’s a dream come true. But now it’s time to set reality in, so I’ll be ready tomorrow.

Q: And it really looks like you’re a guy who’s always one of the last ones out there at practice, regardless of whether you’re playing or not. Is that just a habit you’ve always had, or is there something to it?

A: I think so, yeah. I like to be on the ice. Obviously, it’s your favorite place. I think my favorite thing is getting on the ice in the morning when it’s clear, when there’s no one on there, and it’s just you. Something about that is just a pretty cool feeling. So I always like being out there, and there are a lot of guys like that on this team. You’re just working with them, so it’s pretty fun.

Q: What are the main adjustments or little intricacies moving from wing to center now that you’re coming back in, especially after being out for a little bit? Are there any small details you’re going to have to pay a little more attention to?

A: I think kind of the opposite. I played center my whole life. I’m actually a little bit more comfortable there. I think adjusting to the wing was a little bit challenging, and I think tomorrow I’m playing with two really good wingers who are going to help me out and talk to me a lot. I’m excited to play center tomorrow, yeah.