The New Jersey Devils haven’t shied away from making waves this year, and it’s unlikely they’re done.

They’ve long been tied to some of the NHL’s most prominent players, even after acquiring netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets back in October.

But another name is floating around the organization— that of a $53 million forward from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Devils Trade Pitch Sends Auston Matthews to New Jersey

Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report revealed his top seven landing spots for 29-year-old Auston Matthews.

He ranked the Devils second on his list, just behind the Chicago Blackhawks in first.

While on paper, the Blackhawks may need him more, New Jersey could be a more enticing destination.

“On the flip side, there might not be a team on this list that’d be more attractive to Matthews than the Devils, who just added a franchise goalie in Connor Hellebuyck, are residing in the upper tier of the NHL standings, and have a pair of fellow Team USA stars in Hellebuyck and forward Jack Hughes,” Fitzsimmons wrote.

“Don’t forget, too, that Chayka might just be happy to pick up high-end defensive center Nico Hischier, yet another former No. 1 pick (along with Hughes and Matthews), if he were to pull the trigger on a trade.”

The likelihood of this deal largely depends on how much the Devils can spend and, of course, if Toronto is willing to ship him out.

But with New Jersey on a tear this season, it would be rather surprising if Matthews hadn’t at least pondered such a move.

He brings elite two-way play and reliable goal-scoring. This would undoubtedly supplement the Devils.

Not to mention, Jack Hughes and Matthews have an impressive history on the ice together, including helping Team USA win gold at the Winter Olympics.

A reunion might suit the organization well.

Taking Stock of Matthews’ NHL Career

The Maple Leafs selected Matthews with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft.

This marks his 11th season playing professional hockey — each year spent sporting a Toronto sweater.

At the time of this writing, Matthews has skated in 24 games this season and owns a 13-19-32 line.

His 13 goals rank him seventh in the NHL, tying him with Connor McDavid, Jake Guentzel, Matt Boldy, Brandon Hagel and Alex Tuch.

As Matthews-Devils trade rumors continue to circulate, the Devils are left to navigate their remaining November schedule.

Looking ahead, New Jersey’s next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET with the St. Louis Blues.

This is a road matchup at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Coming off a tight 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Nov. 18, New Jersey is looking to get back on track and spark a new winning streak.