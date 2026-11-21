The New Jersey Devils can keep up their impressive season with a win on Saturday night. For Sheldon Keefe, it won’t be an ordinary win.

In his two and a quarter seasons behind New Jersey’s bench, Keefe won 99 games. If his Devils beat the St. Louis Blues, it will be his 100th win with the franchise, per Devils Media’s official game notes.

Devils Media also noted, “His 99 career wins passed Brent Sutter for the sixth most that a head coach earned in franchise history. Doug Carpenter ranks fifth with 100 career wins.”

Not only is Keefe on the verge of a milestone, but he’s also climbing the list of winningest coaches in franchise history. A 100th win with New Jersey would tie Keefe with Carpenter. If he wins two more, he will find himself in fourth place in Devils history.

Sheldon Keefe Proved Successful Before He Came To The Devils

This won’t be the first time Keefe has won 100 games if New Jersey gets the best of St. Louis. Keefe spent five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he won 212 games.

Still, his situation with Toronto was different. He took over a team that was loaded with stars and had already made several playoff appearances under Mike Babcock. Keefe took over, but was unable to lead Toronto past the second round of the playoffs.

He left Toronto when the Maple Leafs replaced him with Craig Berube. Keefe arrived in Newark after the Devils fired Lindy Ruff and decided not to insert Travis Green as the full-time head coach.

Ruff has since returned to the Buffalo Sabres, and Green is with the Ottawa Senators. Toronto let Berube walk after a subpar 2025-26 season and replaced him with Jim Hiller.

Ruff and Green have been successful in Buffalo and Ottawa, respectively. Keefe can take another step closer to keeping pace with them if he secures his 100th win with New Jersey.

Sheldon Keefe Would Be More Interested In Joining 3 Specific Coaches

While Keefe slowly working his way up the list of winningest coaches in Devils history is encouraging, he is most likely more interested in joining three specific names: Jacques Lemaire, Larry Robinson, and Pat Burns.

All three coaches solidified their places in Devils history when they won their respective Stanley Cups with the franchise. Lemaire led New Jersey to its first championship in 1995, before Robinson won in 2000, and Burns won it all with the Devils in 2003.

With New Jersey starting so hot in 2026-27, with 30 points in 22 games, they are setting the stage for a potential Cup run. It couldn’t come at a better time, given the 24-year drought the franchise is facing.

Peter DeBoer led New Jersey to the Final in 2012, but the Devils lost to the Los Angeles Kings four games to two. Therefore, Keefe and the Devils are due to make at least a deep playoff run.

If he does that, then any regular-season ranking Keefe finds himself on in wins won’t be as relevant. The same would go for the fans who’d love to see a Cup return to Newark.