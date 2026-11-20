Coach Sheldon Keefe had some awesome words for Evan Rodrigues on Friday as the New Jersey Devils gear up for Saturday’s showdown.

New Jersey needed a culture change following their 87-point debacle a season ago. What better way to help change the culture than acquiring a two-time Stanley Cup winner?

The Devils got a good one in Rodrigues when they acquired him and Jesper Boqvist from the Florida Panthers in a trade that sent Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank to Sunrise. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Keefe.

Via Marc Ciampa of NewJerseyDevils.com, Keefe said of the expectations he had for Rodrigues, “He’s probably exceeded that, I would say, in terms of the energy, the perspective, getting our team focused and keeping it loose.”

Before sharing Keefe’s comments, Ciampa noted:

“The coach already knew he was acquiring a respected veteran, having coached against Rodrigues and received additional insight from general manager Sunny Mehta, who was familiar with the forward from their time in Florida.”

Evan Rodrigues Has Been More Than A Brewing Leader With The Devils

Rodrigues has never been more than a so-so point-producer. He notched a career-high of 43 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22 before he appeared in two straight Stanley Cup Finals matchups with the Panthers after a brief stint in Colorado.

Despite playing more middle-six minutes with New Jersey, Rodrigues currently has 11 points and six goals in 22 games. Thanks to the Devils’ high-octane scoring that ranks seventh in the league with 81 goals, he is on pace for one of his most productive seasons.

If Rodrigues keeps up his current tempo, he will end the year with 42 points and 24 goals. That’s not a bad number, and one that can jump to a career-best pace with just a little more production on his end.

With the likes of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Co., Rodrigues doesn’t need to put up a point per game to do his job. If he keeps providing that quiet leadership role, he’s doing his job.

So far, his presence has resulted in a turnaround for a team that is five points behind the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

New Jersey Will Lean On Rodrigues’ Experience As Season Heats Up

With a quarter of the season in the books, look for Rodrigues to be one of the players the Devils continue looking toward as a leader. Carolina is getting no easier atop the Metropolitan, and neither are the five teams in the Atlantic in contention to finish in that division’s top three.

For New Jersey, it foreshadows a heated playoff race that Rodrigues is no stranger to. As things stand, the race for a top-three spot may easily intensify at the turn of the calendar year, especially with the New York teams not far behind and even the Philadelphia Flyers exhibiting some new life.

It won’t only be Rodrigues, as Jesper Boqvist brings championship experience, too. As does Jake Allen. But Rodrigues knows what it takes not only to win, but to sustain that winning culture. Not every team in the Eastern Conference has a player like that in their lineup.