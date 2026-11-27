On Wednesday, Arseny Gritsyuk saved the Devils in their 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets. But it hasn’t been the prettiest month.

Gritsyuk has been one of New Jersey’s top point producers this season, with 18 points and eight goals in 25 games. He is a big reason New Jersey is sixth in the NHL with 92 goals scored.

That said, Gritsyuk hasn’t scored an official goal since his two-goal outing on Oct. 30 in New Jersey’s 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Come the end of October, Gritsyuk clocked in a 22.9 shooting percentage, with 12 points and eight goals in 14 games.

Gritsyuk hasn’t been bad in November, pitching in as a playmaker with six assists in 11 games. But if he starts scoring even half as well as he did in October, New Jersey’s already red-hot scoring units will more than give opponents headaches.

It would also nullify some close calls. Gritsyuk and the Devils have seen four games go to either overtime or a shootout in November. In their home-and-home against a weak team like the Blue Jackets, they narrowly won the first game before Gritsyuk bailed them out in a shootout on Wednesday.

Arseny Gritsyuk Still Playing Solid Hockey Despite Goal-Scoring Drought

Last season, Gritsyuk finished his rookie campaign in North America with 31 points and 13 goals. He was inconsistent getting the puck past opposing netminders, with a shooting percentage of 8.7.

Despite his inability to find the net in November, Gritsyuk’s eight-goal October still has him listed with a 14.5 shooting percentage. Gritsyuk is also on an 84-game pace to land 27 goals if he can continue to score, on average, in roughly one out of every three games (eight goals, 25 games). He will need to start looking like the scorer he was in October to reach that number.

Points-wise, Gritsyuk is on pace for 60, nearly doubling the total he accumulated in 66 games last season. Regardless of which line he is playing on, Gritsyuk is still doing his job if he’s pitching in with assists and helping linemates finish sequences.

Gritsyuk Should See His Scoring Drought As An Opportunity With Devils

It’s always an unfortunate and troubling trend to see such a good player like Gritsyuk struggle to find the net after starting so well. But it’s not like he’s slumping point-wise.

Continuing to put up a respectable number of assists while facing a scoring slump is an opportunity worth taking advantage of. It’s also one that Gritsyuk can reverse if he makes one simple fix to his game: start getting the puck at the net more consistently.

Through 11 games in November, Gritsyuk has just 20 shots on goal. That is less than two shots on goal per game in the month. Increasing that number to, on average, between 2.5 and three per game could immediately snap Gritsyuk out of his scoring drought.

That should be Gritsyuk’s challenge throughout the remainder of November and into December. When he gets a good look, he needs to fire it at the net. He’ll have a chance to end that drought on Friday, when the Devils face off with the Calgary Flames.