With November in full swing, trade speculation is heating up across the NHL, and the New Jersey Devils are no exception.

Following Sheldon Keefe’s team’s 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, NJ.com’s Anthony Corona addressed several trade rumors.

However, instead of fueling the excitement, he doused many Devils fans’ hopes with cold water.

New Jersey has recently been linked with superstars such as Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, and even Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Devils Analyst Shuts Down Major Trade Rumors Involving NHL Superstars

Corona believes there is simply no realistic path to acquiring some of these players and that the rumors amount to little more than fantasy.

He said:

“Some of you have to stop living in NHL video game fantasy land. The Devils are not getting Auston Matthews and they’re not getting Sidney Crosby.”

Regarding Hughes, Corona recalled speculation suggesting that a potential trade could involve Jonas Siegenthaler.

“With all due respect to Jonas Siegenthaler, do you believe he would be the marquee main piece in a trade for Quinn Hughes? It just sounds patently ridiculous.” “So then it really just boils down to how much do you value that one playoff run at that low cap hit.”

What’s Next for the Devils?

The Devils will face the Blue Jackets again at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

At the time of writing, the Devils sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points through 24 games and a 16-8-0 record, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3).