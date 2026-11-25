Following the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, questions emerged about forward Jesper Bratt’s recent performances.

During the latest episode of the “Speaking of the Devils” podcast, a listener asked NJ.com’s Anthony Corona whether Bratt could be playing through an injury, given that he has not shown much willingness to shoot the puck.

Devils’ Jesper Bratt Gets Reassuring Message as Power-Play Concerns Grow

Corona explained that there is no reason to be concerned, as Bratt has always been more of a pass-first player.

He also insisted that the forward will soon return to his usual pace. Bratt has recorded 22 points in 24 games so far this season.

He said:

“Jesper Bratt is known as a pass-first guy, he’s more of a playmaker than a pure goal scorer.”

Among other topics, Corona also discussed how head coach Sheldon Keefe avoided answering questions about whether he would keep the new forward lines together for Wednesday’s game.

He added that he wasn’t too concerned about the Devils’ power-play struggles, describing them as a slump.

“Even if they could get it [the power play] up to like 25% for the season at some point and just kind of hover a little bit more towards the middle, I think that would help the team a lot.”

What’s Next for the Devils?

The Devils will face the Blue Jackets again at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

At the time of writing, the Devils sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points through 24 games and a 16-8-0 record, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3).