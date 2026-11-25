After the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Hughes has become a talking point for an unusual reason.

Perhaps because of tradition or unwritten hockey codes, wearing white skates in the NHL has always drawn attention.

Hughes recently drew criticism for wearing an entirely white pair of skates, with the most common complaints comparing his look to figure skating.

Devils Star Jack Hughes Faces Unusual Criticism Over White Skates

It has also been pointed out that Hughes is reportedly the first player to wear white skates since Russian legend Sergei Fedorov did so in the 1990s.

NJ.com’s Anthony Corona addressed the issue with a touch of irony during the latest edition of the “Speaking of the Devils” podcast.

Corona first highlighted Hughes’ speed against Columbus before commenting on the absurdity of the social media criticism and the comparisons to Fedorov.

In his view, the conversation should instead focus on the team’s current form and its 16-8 record.

He said:

“I would have never imagined that white skates would elicit such emotions from people, but I guess there’s probably some element of that is because that it’s Jack as well.” “I would imagine almost everyone in this chat right now… through 24 games on November 23rd would have signed up for a 16-8 record.”

What’s Next for the Devils?

The Devils will face the Blue Jackets again at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

At the time of writing, the Devils sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points through 24 games and a 16-8-0 record, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3).