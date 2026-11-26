The New Jersey Devils have been historically bad in one major category all season. On Wednesday, they improved it dramatically.

New Jersey’s penalty kill was so bad entering Wednesday night’s matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets that even Connor Hellebuyck’s efforts were futile in trying to improve it.

Heading into the matchup, Hellebuyck faced 33 shots when opponents went on the power play. He saved 25 of them, good for just a .758 save percentage. New Jersey’s penalty kill clocked in at an ugly 65.45 percentage, so this was a lingering issue when Hellebuyck arrived in Newark.

In Wednesday night’s shootout win, the Devils found themselves on the penalty kill four times. And in all four opportunities, they were successful, improving their overall penalty-kill percentage to 67.8.

That number still clocks in below the league average of 77.58. But it’s a much-needed improvement over what New Jersey has been dealing with.

Devils’ Penalty Kill Finally Shows Up In Win Over Blue Jackets

New Jersey’s penalty kill has been perfect in seven out of 25 games this season. In those seven games, four of them saw the Devils on the penalty kill just once. In two other games, the PK unit took the ice twice.

Wednesday was the only game this season that saw the Devils enjoy a perfect outing on the penalty kill when they were forced onto the ice four times.

In three games, the unit never took the ice. This means that the Devils allowed at least one goal while on the penalty kill in 15 games. That is at least one goal in 60 percent of their contests. For a team looking to make a deep playoff run with a potentially championship-caliber lineup, such meager results on the penalty kill can hurt them.

Now, here is the “yeah, but” moment: Two of the three games in which New Jersey shut out the opposing team’s penalty kill multiple times occurred against Columbus. Both of them came during the home-and-home series.

Columbus’ power play is also 27th in the league, clocking in at 18.18 percent. That said, New Jersey’s penalty kill played well against a bad power play unit. Still, they needed to start improving somewhere. They did just that on Monday and Wednesday.

The Next Challenge For New Jersey’s Penalty Kill

Following the Thanksgiving Day break, New Jersey will be back at it again on Friday against the Calgary Flames. Despite their struggles offensively, Calgary boasts a top-five power-play unit heading into Friday’s slate.

The Flames have converted 25.81 percent of their 62 power-play opportunities. The latter number, however, is 29th in the league, so the Flames are terrible at drawing penalties. Still, their overall power-play percentage depicts a team more than capable of making the most of its limited chances.

Further, Calgary’s 62 opportunities in 26 games played also signals that the Devils can expect to see their penalty kill take the ice at least twice. If New Jersey’s penalty kill gets the best of Calgary’s power play, they will build more momentum as the early-season playoff races take shape. For the Devils, that momentum is much-needed.