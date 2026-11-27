The New Jersey Devils made a shocking move, acquiring netminder Connor Hellebuyck in an October trade this season.

As colossal as this acquisition was, they might not be done making waves.

However, one NHL insider predicts they will strike supplemental deals, rather than going all-in on another star.

Devils Predicted to ‘Add Supplementary Pieces’ Ahead of Trade Deadline

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, New Jersey could have a clear NHL trade deadline approach.

As he noted:

“The Devils already made a major splash by acquiring Connor Hellebuyck earlier this season. Though Sunny Mehta showed with the trade that you can never rule him out if a big-name player becomes available, the most likely scenario is that he will try to add supplementary pieces to a roster that already looks dangerous.”

Quinn Hughes has been a major point of conversation in New Jersey, and landing him would reunite him with his brothers Jack and Luke.

Another top name floating around is that of 29-year-old Auston Matthews. Sure, he wouldn’t just be a supplementary piece — he’s much more than that.

Nonetheless, he’s an intriguing candidate swimming in the trade pool.

Where Do the Devils Stand Heading Into Their Next Clash?

At the time of this writing, New Jersey owns a 17-8-0 overall record, which places them second in the Metropolitan Division.

They trail the Carolina Hurricanes at 19-3-3 overall.

So far this season, the Devils have been making a solid run in the league. They’re now coming off a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Looking ahead, New Jersey is now gearing up for a meeting with the Calgary Flames on Friday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Devils at Prudential Center in Newark.

For reference, the Flames are currently 11-13-2 overall and are fourth in the Pacific Division.

Calgary pulled off a 6-3 win in their latest matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Can the Devils extend their winning streak this afternoon?